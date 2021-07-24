NSUI protests against offline exams; demands vaccination policy for students

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NSUI demands vaccination policy for students

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Friday staged a protest to demand a vaccination policy for students across the country before reopening educational institutions or conducting exams. As the protesters from the National Students' Union of India marched towards Parliament where the Monsoon session was underway, the police tried to stop them through barricading, the student body said in a statement.

The protest march was held under the leadership of NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan.

The protesters demanded a vaccination policy for all the students across the country before opening any of the educational institutions and conducting examinations, it said.

Other key demands of the protest included safely conducting examinations, compensating for the lost academic year of the students and focusing on the future course.

Kundan said that there are still a lot of students who have not been vaccinated and will soon appear in various examinations which will put them at the risk of getting infected.

"The only permanent solution is to prioritise students for vaccination so that they can continue their studies in a safe and secure environment. Students are a crucial part of the society and the future of this country, hence their issues are as important as any other issue to be discussed in Parliament," he said.

