'Now China is also changing,' says spiritual leader Dalai Lama

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday asserted that he can be a mediator to solve the long-ongoing China-Tibet issue. The Dharamshala-based Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile had earlier accused the Chinese government of trying to erase Tibet's culture and identity for years. As the community marked the 64th Tibetan Uprising Day on March 10, Dalai Lama called for ending violence on the basis of religion in the world.

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday said, "I am always open to talk. Now China also realises that the spirit of Tibetan people is very strong. So, in order to deal with Tibetan problems they want to contact me. I am also ready. We are not seeking independence, we have decided for many years that we remain the part of People's Republic of China...Now China is changing. The Chinese, officially or unofficially, want to contact me."

The Tibetan spiritual leader stated, "We are not seeking independence; we have decided for many years that we remain part of the People's Republic of China...Now China is changing," he said in response to a question regarding whether he wishes to resume negotiations with China. Officially or unofficially, the Chinese want to get in touch with me.

The Dalai Lama went to the Main Tibetan Temple courtyard in Dharamshala, which is next to his residence, on July 6 to celebrate his 88th birthday. While tending to the gathering during the celebrations, the Dalai Lama said that he has not been irate with anybody, not even those Chinese chiefs who have taken on a brutal disposition towards Tibet, as per the official statement on the Dalai Lama's website.

