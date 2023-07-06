PM Modi wishes ‘long and healthy life’ to Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama turned 88 on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed heartfelt greetings to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life. “Spoke to His Holiness @DalaiLama and conveyed heartfelt greetings to him on his 88th birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Tens of thousands of Tibetan exiles, believers and followers attended celebrations worldwide to mark the birthday of the leading spiritual figure who brings Buddhist teachings to the international community.

On the occasion of his 88th birthday, the Dalai Lama said that he had dedicated his very life to helping limitless sentient. “From my side, I dedicate this very life that I have now to helping limitless sentient beings to the best of my ability. "I am determined to bring others as much benefit as I can,” His Holiness said in a message to people around the world. He also urged people to adopt a courageous resolve such as "I, your friend, have done. My spiritual friends, please give support to my thoughts. What you have done so far was right -- it was the right thing to do.”

Followers from across the world, including world leaders, greeted the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his birthday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished Dalai Lama. "My warmest greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 88th birthday. I hope he will continue to spread kindness and empathy for countless years to come," he said in a tweet.

The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, was born July 6, 1935, to a peasant family in Taktser village in the Amdo region of Tibet. Ever since he left Tibet in 1959, the Tibetan spiritual leader has travelled to more than 50 countries and met their political and spiritual leaders.

He has been bestowed with over 150 major awards, prizes and honorary doctorates, including the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, United Nations Earth Prize in 1991, US Congressional Gold Medal in 2007 and the Templeton Award in 2012.

