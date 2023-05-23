Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough meet Dalai Lama in Dharamshala| See Pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @REALPZ Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough's blessed moment with Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.

Actress Preity Zinta has settled in the USA after her marriage to Gene Goodenough. However, the actress often visits India for work and to meet loved ones. Preity Zinta has been in the country for the past two months for the ongoing IPL season for her team Punjab Kings. However, the team failed to make it to the playoffs and thus ending Zinta's IPL touring this season.

After Preity Zinta’s team Punjab Kings, was out of the IPL 2023 race, she took to Instagram to share their memorable encounter with the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. Preity expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to spend time with the spiritual leader. The shared pictures captured Preity and Gene engaged in conversation and laughter as they sat alongside the Dalai Lama. One image shows Gene shaking hands with the revered figure.

Preity wrote, “Ending IPL in Dharamshala was not what I hoped for, but meeting His Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala was everything I hoped for. So grateful we got to spend some time with him as he spared pearls of wisdom and laughter with us #ting.” The pictures garnered pictures from reactions from fans who expressed their awe and appreciation. One fan commented, “Awesome moment. Dalai Lama Ji”, while another wrote, “Blessed moment”.

Post her Dharamshala visit, Preity enjoyed mouth-watering street food. She shared a selfie while binging dahi puri. She didn’t disclose the location in her post. Along with the picture, she wrote, “First stop after landing back #dahipuri #streetfood #yummy #ting.”

She even visited Hateshwari Mata temple in Shimla along with her husband and kids. The actress even shared a video on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note.

For the unversed, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles and became parents via surrogacy in 2021.

Preity Zinta was last seen on the big screens in Bhaiaji Superhit, which was a long-delayed movie and became a disaster at the box office. Last year, it was announced that the actress will be making a comeback with a project titled The Kitty Party. However, there’s no update on it.

