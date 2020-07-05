Image Source : PTI Notices to 30 more schools, residential societies, others for structural audit report: SDMC

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has slapped notices to the authorities of 30 more schools, residential group housing societies and institutions to submit the structural audit reports to check their seismic stability. Prior to this, the SDMC had issued notices to the authorities of 77 schools, residential group housing societies and institutions for the same purpose.

The move came on Saturday, a day after Delhi was hit by a tremor of moderate intensity. "While intensifying action, we have issued notices to (authorities of) 30 more residential group housing societies, educational institutions, schools and asked them to submit a structure audit report within 30 days to ensure seismic stability of the buildings," the SDMC said in a statement.

The building owners are responding to the notices and six of them have already started the process of engaging structural consultants and consulting engineers of the SDMC, the civic body said. So far, the SDMC has identified and issued notices to 103 such buildings, the statement said.

The SDMC has been conducting a survey to identify the high-rise buildings and structures under its jurisdiction to examine their seismic stability, and urging RWAs and housing societies to approach it for proper consultation and advice, it added.

The civic body has also identified 27 municipal buildings for a structural audit and has started engaging structural consultants for retrofitting work.

Prior to this, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation had said on June 20 that the authorities of 22 schools and 44 residential group housing societies were issued notices to submit structural audit reports.

Seeking to ensure seismic stability of high-rise buildings, the NDMC too has started identifying such structures and has issued 115 notices to many groups and institutions for structural audit reports, the civic body had said on Wednesday.

