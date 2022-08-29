Monday, August 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Noida twin towers demolition: 7 daredevils who stood inside a 100-metre radius during explosion

Noida twin towers demolition: 7 daredevils who stood inside a 100-metre radius during explosion

Noida twin towers demolition: An exclusion zone of roughly 500 metres from the twin towers was created for the demolition. No human, vehicle or animal was allowed in that zone.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Noida Updated on: August 29, 2022 17:21 IST

Highlights

  • Supertech's illegal twin towers were razed to ground on Sunday
  • 3 Indians and 4 foreigners were the only persons inside a 100-metre radius during explosion
  • No human, vehicle or animal was allowed in the exclusion zone

Noida twin towers demolition: Supertech's illegal twin towers were razed to the ground in a matter of just 12 seconds on Sunday in Noida and seven people -- three Indians and four foreigners -- were the only persons inside a 100-metre radius during the demolition. Only seven people were present inside the exclusion zone to trigger the button that set off over 3,700 kg of explosives in a series of blasts separated by microseconds.

Who were these 7 people? Take a look

  1. Indian blaster Chetan Dutta, who pressed the button
  2. Mayur Mehta, the project manager for Edifice Engineering
  3. IPS officer Rajesh S, who is also the local deputy commissioner of police
  4. Joe Brinkkman (Member, Jet Demolitions)
  5. Marthinus Botha (Member, Jet Demolitions)
  6. Kevin Smit (Member, Jet Demolitions)
  7. Ian Ehlers (Member, Jet Demolitions)

Also Read | Noida twin tower demolition aftermath: Walls, windowpanes of adjoining societies damaged

The detonation team was stationed about 100 metres close to the 50-acre city park in front of the twin towers. The final evacuation clearance came around 12.30 pm and the demolition took place at 2.30 pm.

As was expected, the demolition left behind a whopping mound of debris and a cloud of dust in close vicinity of the structures located in Sector 93A of Noida. An exclusion zone of roughly 500 metres from the twin towers was created for the demolition. No human, vehicle or animal was allowed in that exclusion zone while around 5,000 residents of nearby Emerald Court and ATS village societies were also evacuated.

Related Stories
Noida twin towers demolition: Hundreds cheer, clap as 'structures of corruption' come crashing down

Noida twin towers demolition: Hundreds cheer, clap as 'structures of corruption' come crashing down

Noida twin towers: It took 12 seconds to raze Noida twin towers, says Jet Demolitions

Noida twin towers: It took 12 seconds to raze Noida twin towers, says Jet Demolitions

Noida twin tower demolition: Noise peaked at 101.2 decibels in close vicinity: Data

Noida twin tower demolition: Noise peaked at 101.2 decibels in close vicinity: Data

Noida twin tower demolition: Around 100 families return to apartments

Noida twin tower demolition: Around 100 families return to apartments

Noida twin towers: India joins 100-metre building demolition club

Noida twin towers: India joins 100-metre building demolition club

Noida twin tower reduced to rubble and dust, 100 more such buildings under scanner

Noida twin tower reduced to rubble and dust, 100 more such buildings under scanner

Noida twin tower demolition aftermath: Walls, windowpanes of adjoining societies damaged

Noida twin tower demolition aftermath: Walls, windowpanes of adjoining societies damaged

Also Read | Noida twin tower reduced to rubble and dust, 100 more such buildings under scanner

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News