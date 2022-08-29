Noida twin towers demolition: 7 daredevils who stood inside a 100-metre radius during explosion

Highlights Supertech's illegal twin towers were razed to ground on Sunday

3 Indians and 4 foreigners were the only persons inside a 100-metre radius during explosion

No human, vehicle or animal was allowed in the exclusion zone

Noida twin towers demolition: Supertech's illegal twin towers were razed to the ground in a matter of just 12 seconds on Sunday in Noida and seven people -- three Indians and four foreigners -- were the only persons inside a 100-metre radius during the demolition. Only seven people were present inside the exclusion zone to trigger the button that set off over 3,700 kg of explosives in a series of blasts separated by microseconds.

Who were these 7 people? Take a look

Indian blaster Chetan Dutta, who pressed the button Mayur Mehta, the project manager for Edifice Engineering IPS officer Rajesh S, who is also the local deputy commissioner of police Joe Brinkkman (Member, Jet Demolitions) Marthinus Botha (Member, Jet Demolitions) Kevin Smit (Member, Jet Demolitions) Ian Ehlers (Member, Jet Demolitions)

​Also Read | Noida twin tower demolition aftermath: Walls, windowpanes of adjoining societies damaged

The detonation team was stationed about 100 metres close to the 50-acre city park in front of the twin towers. The final evacuation clearance came around 12.30 pm and the demolition took place at 2.30 pm.

As was expected, the demolition left behind a whopping mound of debris and a cloud of dust in close vicinity of the structures located in Sector 93A of Noida. An exclusion zone of roughly 500 metres from the twin towers was created for the demolition. No human, vehicle or animal was allowed in that exclusion zone while around 5,000 residents of nearby Emerald Court and ATS village societies were also evacuated.

Also Read | Noida twin tower reduced to rubble and dust, 100 more such buildings under scanner

Latest India News