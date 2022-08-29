Noida twin tower demolition aftermath: Walls, windowpanes of adjoining societies damaged

Noida twin tower demolition aftermath: India's biggest demolition operation was largely successful barring minor cracks in ceilings of houses, boundary walls and windowpanes. However, experts have said these can be quickly repaired which mostly occurred due to the impact of the explosion and debris shock.

India TV reporter Pawan Nara inspected various flats in the adjoining societies where he noticed a minor crack in the wall of a house while windowpanes of several apartments suffered damage. A boundary wall of a nearby residential society also suffered damage. Apart from these minor cracks in plaster of paris or POP inside the houses, there was no significant structural damage to the adjacent buildings. POP is a quick-setting fine white powder, which has many uses, including making false ceilings on site.

Nine metres of the boundary wall of ATS Village comprising some 900 bricks was damaged. Several window panes in Emerald Court, as well as ATS Village, were cracked and the Edifice company soon started the process to replace them with new ones shortly after inspection at the site Sunday evening. However, a Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) pipeline that goes through the now-demolished structures is completely safe.

Iron sheets measuring 5 by 5 metres were placed above the pipeline at two locations. Besides, several tyres were also placed on top of them to absorb debris shock.

The Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers of Supertech had a height of 103 metres each. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, which was tasked with the demolition, had selected Jet Demolitions as its expert partner for the job. The two had together previously demolished four residential complexes in Maradu municipal area of Kochi, Kerala, in a similar fashion.

Jet Demolitions holds a distinguished position globally for demolition works. In November 2019, the firm had grounded the 108-metre-tall Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg within a few seconds in an eye-popping event and ensured that a structure barely seven metres next to it was safe too.

