Noida Sector-81, Sector-11 report fresh COVID-19 cases; 9 new coronavirus infections in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida Sector-81, Sector-11 report fresh COVID-19 cases

A total of nine coronavirus cases were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Thursday. With this, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached to 302. Whereas the number of active cases in Noida stands at 88 while five fatalities have been recorded in the district so far due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, two people were discharged on Thursday after their successful recovery. Till now, 209 COVID-19 patients have cured and discharged from the hospital.

The Gautam Budhh Nagar's fresh infections were reported from Sector-81, village Nagla phase-II, Village Jhudpura Sector 11, Kasna Greater Noida, Habibpur Sutyana Greater Noida, Noida Extention Greater Noida, Kila colony Jewar and Chaulash Dadri.

