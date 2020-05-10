Noida Sector-22 reports 2 new coronavirus cases; tally mounts to 218

Image Source : AP Noida Sector-22 reports 2 new coronavirus cases

In the latest update on coronavirus cases in Noida, two fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in Gautam Buddha Nagar to 218. A 40-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman were found infected with the contagious virus. Both are the residents of Noida Sector-22.

Meanwhile, out of 218 positive cases, 81 are active patients, receiving treatment at the hospitals. While, 135 patients have been cured and discharged so far. The total number of fatalities due to coronavirus is two till now.

Besides that,14 patients were also discharged on Sunday from Sharda Hospital in Noida, after receiving proper treatment for COVID-19

On Sunday, as many as 4,034 samples were collected out of which reports of 33 samples had come and two samples tested positive while 31 samples tested negative.

There are a total of 452 institutional quarantine centers set up in Noida.

