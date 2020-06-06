Image Source : PTI Noida: 21 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 591

Twenty-one more people were found positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 591, officials said.



Also, 29 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery, bringing down the active cases to 201, the officials said.

A 41-year-old man died at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Saturday. His COVID-19 test report is awaited, according to officials.

"The man was a resident of Noida Sector 53. He was suffering from diabetes mellitus. The cause of his death was acute respiratory distress syndrome with penumonia," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western UP has so far recorded eights deaths due to the novel coronavirus, according to official data.

"On Saturday, 21 people have been found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 591. Also, 29 patients were discharged after treatment from the hospitals and a total 382 patients have recovered so far. There are 201 active cases now," the officer said.

Among the new patients, there are three minors aged 10, 16 and 17 years, according to a statement.

Twenty-one of the patients who were discharged on Saturday were admitted to the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI) in Noida, while remaining at the GIMS in Greater Noida, it added.

The recovery rate of patients in the district is now 64.63 per cent, according to official statistics.

