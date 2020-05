Noida's Nithari Sector-31, Sector-30, Sector-45 and more report fresh coronavirus cases. Check list At least 12 fresh cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Noida and Greater Noida in the last 24 hours. Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh has reported 179 COVID-19 positive patients so far and 102 have recovered far. The number of active patients stands at 77.

22-year-old male - Advocate Colony Pi 1, Greater Noida

44-year-old male - Salarpur village, Noida

51-year-old male - Pi 3, Jal Vayu Vihar, Greater Noida

24-year-old male - Sector 22, Noida

42-year-old male - Sector 45, Noida

27-year-old male - CISF Surajpur, Greater Noida

28-year-old female - Sector 30, Noida

26-year-old male - GIMS hostel, Greater Noida

19-year-old male - Nithari, Sector 31 Noida

29-year-old female, Sector-30 Noida

45-year-old female, Sector 30-Noida

26-year-old male - Sector 30, Noida

