Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, over 5,500 fined for not wearing face mask in Noida, Greater Noida

Image Source : PTI Over 5,500 fined for not wearing face mask in Noida, Greater Noida

Over 5,500 people were fined for not wearing face masks in public places in Noida and Greater Noida on Friday, even as Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh hit the ground to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols, officials said. As many as 5,525 people were penalised till 10 pm and Rs 6.21 lakh collected from them in fines, a police spokesperson said.

"Of these people, 18 were issued penalties of Rs 1,000 as per new rules," the official said.

Also, owners of 1,719 vehicles were issued challans across Gautam Buddh Nagar district for flouting traffic rules and COVID-19 protocols, the policeman said, adding that nine vehicles were impounded.

"Action was taken under section 188 (disobeying government order) against 103 people and FIRs were lodged in 27 such cases," the official said.

Besides Commissioner Singh, Additional CP (Law and Order) Love Kumar, DCP, Noida, Rajesh S and Additional DCP, Noida, Ranvijay Singh also went around to review the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols.

The top cop patrolled the busy Sector 18 market in the evening.

"There has been a collective effort to raise awareness among the public regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. People are being told to cover their face with mask, observe social distancing and hygiene," he said.

"Most of the people in public places are now wearing face masks and those without are being penalised. Repeat offenders will face bigger penalties," Singh added.

COVID-19 situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday recorded 489 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike, which pushed the tally to 28,928 in the district, according to official data.

One death linked to COVID-19 took the toll in the district to 98, it stated.

The number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, has reached 2,334 from 2,027 the previous day, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Among the new patients is also BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for the infection.

Data showed that 181 patients were discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 26,496 in the district, the fifth-highest in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News