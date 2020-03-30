Yogi Adityanath removes Noida DM BN Singh amid spurt in Coronavirus cases, Suhas LY to take charge

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has removed Noida District Magistrate BN Singh amid a spurt in the Coronavirus cases. Suhas LY has been named as his replacement.

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj is an IAS officer of the 2007 batch of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Yathiraj is also a self-taught badminton player.

This comes after the chief minister reprimanded BN Singh for the district's coronavirus cases which are in the highest in entire Uttar Pradesh. Singh, however, said that he had been working 18 hours a day to fulfill his duties but now did not wish to continue in the district due to accusations of incapability.

In his leave application, BN Singh had urged the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary for the appointment of another officer in his place so that there was no effect on the ongoing efforts to contain the coronavirus spread in the district.

Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting on efforts made to tackle the coronavirus spread amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

A visibly angry Chief Minister had said that the spike in coronavirus suspected and confirmed cases was due to official apathy and negligence and their tendency to play politics against each other.

During an inspection of different places in Gautam Budhh Nagar, Yogi Adityanath said that the current situation was a result of lax imposition of the lockdown in the district.

The meeting on the Gautam Buddh University campus came in the wake of 34 suspected and confirmed coronavirus positive cases in the district that adjoins Delhi.

Sources said that though officers get long duration leave in normal circumstances, but approvals for the same are not possible during crisis situations.

(With IANS inputs)