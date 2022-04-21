With audiometers, Noida cops check loud music including at religious places

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The police are issuing notices and warning such places in Noida and Greater Noida of action over non-compliance of noise pollution-related guidelines

Highlights Police in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar are inspecting public places, including temples and mosque

The permissible sound limit during daytime in residential areas is 55 decibels

45 decibels is the permissible sound limit in residential areas at night

Citing an Allahabad High Court ruling and the state government's instructions, the police are issuing notices and warning such places in Noida and Greater Noida of action over non-compliance of noise pollution-related guidelines

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar are inspecting public places, including temples, mosques and party halls, to ensure enforcement of state government's orders related to keeping noise pollution within permissible limits, officials said on Thursday.

Citing an Allahabad High Court ruling and the state government's instructions, the police are issuing notices and warning such places in Noida and Greater Noida of action over non-compliance of noise pollution-related guidelines, the officials said.

According to ambient air quality standards for noise, the permissible sound limit during daytime in industrial areas is 75 decibels, while it is 65 db in commercial areas, 55 db in residential areas and 50 db in silence zones. During night time, the permissible sound limit in industrial areas is 70 decibels, while it is 55 db in commercial areas, 45 db in residential areas and 40 db in silence zones.

"Notices are being served on party halls, places of worship, DJ operators, etc regarding loud music, in compliance with the court orders and instructions of the state government. People are being warned that the noise level will be measured with the help of audiometers and if the level is found to be high, legal action will be taken against the concerned," a police spokesperson said.

A survey is also being conducted by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police regarding the noise pollution and public is also being made aware of it, while all police station in-charges under the leadership of all ACPs (assistance commissioners of police) concerned have been directed to strictly follow the orders of the court, the official said.

"If any religious place/DJ operator does not follow the instructions given by the court regarding sound limits, then action will be taken by the police, the traffic police and the pollution board," the spokesperson said.

The police are also checking people who are using pressure horns and modified silencers in their cars and motorcycles, with the traffic police issuing challans in cases of rule violations, the official added.

Also Read: Delhi to be free of air, water and noise pollution in 3 years: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Latest India News