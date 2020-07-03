Noida: Active COVID-19 cases cross 1,000-mark; tally rises to 2,569

Image Source : PTI Active COVID-19 cases in Noida cross 1,000-mark

Ninety-six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the tally of infections to 2,569, the highest for any district in the state, official data on Friday showed. One more death was recorded in the district, taking to 23 the figure of fatalities due to COVID-19 so far, the data issued by the UP Health department for a 24-hour period showed.

Fifteen more patients have been discharged since Thursday, while the number of active cases rose to 1,005 on Friday, it stated.

So far, 1,541 patients have been discharged after treatment, while the recovery rate has dropped to 59.98 per cent from 61.60 per cent on Thursday, according to the official statistics.

The mortality rate of patients in the district stands at 0.89 per cent, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, currently, has the second-highest active cases of COVID-19 after adjoining Ghaziabad (1,045) district in the state. They are followed by Lucknow (469), Kanpur Nagar (296), Meerut (266), Varanasi (242), Aligarh (225), Bulandshahr (163) and Mathura (148), the data stated.

From Thursday to Friday, 982 new COVID-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 376 patients got discharged and 14 deaths were recorded, it showed.

As of Friday, there were 7,451 active COVID-19 cases in UP, while 17,597 patients have gotten discharged and 749 deaths have been recorded so far, it added.

There are 2,27,439 active cases across the country, while 18,213 deaths have been recorded and 3,79,891 patients have got discharged, according to a central government data.

