Noida: 26 people from 7 families test positive for COVID-19

26 people from 7 families test positive for COVID-19

The number of coronavirus patients is increasing rapidly in Gautam Buddh Nagar and family members of patients are constantly getting infected with the virus as 38 new cases were reported in the district on Tuesday, out of which 26 are from seven families.

At the same time, 423 people have recovered and gone home even as 258 patients are being treated in the hospitals of the district. At the same time, 10 people have died due to the infection.

District Survey Officer Dr. Sunil Dohre said "2 members of the same family living in Noida Sector 30 have been infected. While 5 members of a family in Greater Noida have been infected. Also, 2 women of the same family in Jewar town have been infected. In a family in Noida Sector 51, 4 people have been infected with the virus."

"5 members of one family have been found infected in Bhangel village of Noida. 3 members of another family of Jewar town have got the infection while 5 members of a family in Dadri town are infected. There are 12 other infected patients from different parts of the district".

He said "the number of infected patients in the district is now 745. Of these, 691 patients are from Gautam Buddh Nagar while 54 patients are cross-notified, ie residents of other provinces and districts, who are being treated in Gautam Buddha Nagar".

He said "10 people have died so far due to the infection in the district. Of these, a 40-year-old man died and he had lung cancer. He was a resident of Noida Sector 75. He died on Tuesday morning. The cause of death was a refractory shock as he had bilateral pneumonia and his cardiorespiratory system had failed. The second deceased person was a 68-year-old who was a resident of Sector 82 and the cause of his death has not been ascertained."

