For now, no plan for NRC: MHA makes it official in parliament

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that the Centre has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Citizens at national level. The confirmation was made by MoS Home Nityanand Rai. "Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level," he said.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned following ruckus created by the Congress-led opposition over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and other issues.

The opposition started sloganeering against the government over the CAA soon after the House assembled for the day at 11 a.m. and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read the obituary of eight leaders, including Oman's Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, who passed away recently.

Even as the Speaker told the opposition members that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to speak on the issues they were raising, the members continued sloganeering.

Failing to calm down the agitated members of the opposition despite multiple attempts, Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Lok Sabha on Monday had witnessed an uproar with opposition, led by the Congress, demanding "roll back" of the CAA and seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply over the issue in the backdrop of the violent protests against the law across the country.

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, which came into force on January 10 when the Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement through a gazette notification -- almost a month after it was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019 during the winter session -- triggered widespread violent demonstrations across India.