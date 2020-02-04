Image Source : PTI/FILE RK Sinha gives Zero Hour notice in RS over 'anti-India propaganda' at CAA protests

BJP MP RK Sinha on Tuesday gave Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over 'anti-India propaganda under the guise of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)'. During Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

Facing flak from different quarters on the delay in hanging of the four Nirbhaya convicts, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has given notice in the Rajya Sabha to raise the matter during zero hour.

Singh in his notice has demanded for the expeditation of the execution of the four Nirbhaya convict that has been delayed twice once on January 22 and then on February 1.

The matter has been reserved by the Delhi High Court.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the AAP for the delay in the execution of the four men who were among the six who gang raped the 23-year-old victim brutally on December 16, 2012 that finally led to her death a month later.

Nirbhaya's father has also said that the AAP government in Delhi is delaying the execution which has become a political issue. Delhi goes to vote on February 8.

The AAP has countered the allegation and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has even demanded a new law under which rape convicts must be executed within six months of their sentencing.

The central government on February 2, told the Delhi High Court that the indefinite stay imposed on the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case was a "deliberate, well-calculated and well-thought out attempt to frustrate the process of law" and that there should be "no delay" in their hanging.