Indo-Pak conflict: No DGMO-level talks today, Indian Army asserts 'no expiry date' to ceasefire agreement India-Pakistan ceasefire: The DGMOs of India and Pakistan held talks on May 12, agreeing to avoid further military escalation and consider reducing troop deployments along the border.

Amid reports by some media outlets claiming the India-Pakistan ceasefire is ending today and speculation about Director General of Military Operations (DGMO)-level talks, the Indian Army has issued a clarification saying that no DGMO talks are scheduled for today.

It is pertinent to mention that India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. The arrangement reached on May 10 came after four days of intense hostilities that saw the two sides targeting each other's military installations with drones, missiles and long-range weapons that raised fears of a wider military conflict.

'No expiry date'

Addressing the concerns about the ceasefire, the Army also clarified that the DGMOs' interaction on May 12 remains in effect, and importantly, 'there is no expiry date' to the agreement on halting hostilities.

"No DGMO talks are scheduled today. As far as continuation of a break in hostilities, as decided in DGMOs interaction of 12 May, is concerned, there is no expiry date to it," the Indian Army said.

India, Pakistan DGMOs had discussed measures to halt hostilities

Earlier on May 12, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held a hotline discussion on Monday, focusing on measures to prevent further military escalation along the borders. The nearly 45-minute conversation came two days after the two sides agreed to a full ceasefire on May 10, following a week of intense cross-border hostilities.

Pakistan's DGMO Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai spoke over a hotline.

According to an Indian Army readout, both sides reiterated their commitment to avoid “aggressive and inimical” actions, including refraining from firing a “single shot” at each other. The DGMOs also agreed to consider immediate steps to reduce troop deployments in border and forward areas, reflecting a broader attempt to de-escalate tensions.

Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damage to a number of key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday evening (May 10) announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

