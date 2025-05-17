Jaishankar's statement 'falsely represented', warned Pak after start of Operation Sindoor, not before: MEA In a post on X, Gandhi questioned External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar for publicly admitting that the government of India (GOI) had informed Pakistan of the action and asked how many aircraft the Indian Air Force lost as a result.



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement, in which he said he had warned Pakistan about India's actions at the start of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, is being "falsely represented". The MEA, calling out what it termed the "utter misrepresentation of facts", said that Jaishankar had stated that we had warned Pakistan at the start, which is clearly the early phase after Operation Sindoor’s commencement, adding, "This is being falsely represented as being before the commencement."

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the government for "informing" Pakistan about targeting terror infrastructure as part of Operation Sindoor, saying it was a crime and asking who had authorised it.

Rahul Gandhi questions Jaishankar

In a post on X, Gandhi questioned External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar for publicly admitting that the government of India (GOI) had informed Pakistan of the action and asked how many aircraft the Indian Air Force lost as a result.

"Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that the GOI did it. Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our air force lose as a result?" said Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

PIB debunks Rahul Gandhi's claims

Moreover, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) also debunked claims that Jaishankar had said India informed Pakistan ahead of Operation Sindoor. In a post on X, the PIB's Fact Check Unit said the minister had not made any such statement and that he was being misquoted.

What's Operation Sindoor?

India launched Operation Sindoor in the wake of a dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 innocent lives. Operation Sindoor was the Indian offensive against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the April 22 terror attack.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Indian military targeted eight Pakistani air bases with missiles and other long-range weapons on May 10 in retaliation for Pakistan's attempts to strike 26 military facilities.

