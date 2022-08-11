Nitish Kumar 'Margdarshak' for those who want to change parties in every 6-months: Himanta Biswa Sarma | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : HIMANTA BISWA SARMA (TWITTER). Himanta Biswa Sarma takes a jibe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Bihar politics : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (August 11) took a jibe at Nitish Kumar who switched sides to join hands with Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) to form government, and said that he is a "Margdarshak" (guide) for those who want to "change parties in every six months".

Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister for the eighth time while RJD's Tejashwi Yadav took oath as his Deputy.

Sarma, who was a member of the Congress party and switched to the BJP in 2015, said that even though he has changed his political party, but "not like him" (Nitish Kumar).

"How can you guarantee that Nitish Kumar will not again go out of that coalition after 6-8 months? He's unpredictable. We've also changed political party, but not like him. He is 'Margdarshak' for everybody who wants to change the party in every six months," said the Assam CM while speaking to the reporters.

Meanwhile, soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Kumar said that the party made the decision together to leave the BJP.

"The party made the decision together (to leave BJP). I did not want to be the Chief Minister after the previous election. But a lot of pressure was put on me to handle the post. When there were talks with them (points towards Tejashwi Yadav), the decision was made. whether I will stay or not (till 2024)...they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014," the Chief Minister said.

Kumar called for a united Opposition ahead of the General elections scheduled to be held in 2024. Speculations have been rife regarding his future with his 'national ambitions' doing rounds in the political sphere since his move against the NDA, which whom he had reunited in 2017.

However, the Chief Minister rejected any such speculations after being sworn in yesterday.

"Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)," he said while speaking to the reporters.

Kumar parted ways with the BJP alleging that the party was trying to break the JD(U), and joined hands with the political opponents RJD in the Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday.

(With ANI inputs)

