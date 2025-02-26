NIT-Calicut professor who praised Godse for 'saving India' appointed as Dean, sparks protest Dr Shaija A has been appointed as the Dean of the Planning and Development Department, with effect from March 7. The youth wing of the CPI(M), has announced a protest march to NIT.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut professor, who was charged last year for praising Nathuram Godse, is appointed as the Dean of the Planning and Development Department. The order issued by the NIT Calicut director states that A Shaija will be working alongside the current Dean, Dr Priya Chandran, until March 7 to facilitate a "smooth changeover". The decision has drawn sharp criticism from the political parties and DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M), has announced a protest march to NIT.

Facebook comment controversy

Shaija, a senior faculty member of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at NIT Calicut on January 30 posted a comment on Facebook saying "Proud of Godse for saving India". She had commented on a post by a lawyer, Krishna Raj, who posted Godse's photograph saying Hindu Mahasabha activist Nathuram Vinayak Godse, a hero of many in India.

Following the controversy, the professor deleted her comment.

Multiple complaints were lodged against Professor A Shaija in several police stations in the city by various student organisations, including SFI, KSU and MSF, following which an FIR was registered against her.

Police case pending

A police case is still pending against Shaija. She was questioned by Kunnamangalam police at her residence in Chathamangalam. Kunnamangalam court granted her anticipatory bail. The police had registered a case under Section 153 of the IPC (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots).

As per the official order, this appointment is initially for two years, until further orders.

NIT has constituted a panel

During the controversy, National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT) had also constituted a panel to investigate the matter. The institute assured appropriate action based on the findings of the panel. NIT also made it clear that the institute does not endorse or support any comment that goes against the principles and values upheld by Mahatma Gandhi.

"To address the complaints related to the comment in question, the Institute has constituted a committee to thoroughly investigate various aspects of the incident. It will prepare a comprehensive report, and based on its findings, appropriate action will be taken by the higher authorities," NIT in it's statement added.

(PTI inputs)