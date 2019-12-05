Nirmala Sitharaman slams Opposition for 'elitist' jibe against govt

Image Source : FILE These are the people accusing me of being elitist, I condemn this approach, says Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while defending her onion comment, on Thursday condemned the opposition in Rajya Sabha for accusing her of being an elitist. On Wednesday when asked by an MP if she ate onions, Sitharaman had said, "I belong to a family which does not eat onion and garlic."

Sitharaman said: "What was th ement given by one of the finance ministers when in 2012 price rise was high, When an an middle class can buy a bottle of water for Rs 15 , why do they make so much noise about price rise."

"These are the people accusing me of being elitist, this Government of being elitist. I condemn this approach," she added.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman over the issue of onion prices, saying none asked her what she eats, but people wanted to know why the economy was struggling.

Speaking at a leadership meet of the Congress, Gandhi said: "Nobody is asking you whether you eat onions. You are the FM and we are asking why the economy is struggling. Even if you ask the poorest person you will get a sensible response," he added. The Congress MP from Wayanad alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi had destroyed India's greatest strength, its economy.

"We believe in the voice of our people but Narendra Modi believes in his own. He did not ask any shopkeeper about demonetisation, he did not ask farmers or anyone about it. He destroyed Indias greatest strength, its economy. He did the same with GST. Now you look at how the ridiculous the situation is?" Gandhi asked.

The congress leader also said his party will not disrespect Indians by imposing terms on them. "We don't believe in thrashing and killing our own

people. That's what we are fighting at a national level," the Wayanad MP said.

Attacking Sitharaman, former Fiance Minister Chidamraman quipped: "Does she eat avocado?" after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comment that her family didn't eat onion much went viral.

Chidambaram said that his comments on the finance minister was not "sarcastic". "I was not sarcastic, I was quoting her. They should have planned in advance, what is the point of importing (onion) now, when will they arrive. But if the finance minister says I don't eat onions, that shows the mindset of this government," he said.

