NIOS Results 2019 not released yet: NIOS to announce Class 10th, 12th Results on THIS date, official confirms

NIOS Result 2019 not declared yet

NIOS Results 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has not released NIOS Class 10, 12 Results for the October secondary and higher secondary exams. According to an official quoted by NDTV, NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 Exam Results will be announced on December 12 on official NIOS website -- nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in. A direct link to download the NIOS results is provided in the article and will be activated when NIOS Class 10, 12 Results will be announced.

NIOS Results 2019: New Date for NIOS Class 10, Class 12 Results

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has come out with a new date -- December 12 -- for the announcement of NIOS Class 10, 12 Results 2019. Earlier, NIOS Results were expected to be released today on official website nios.ac.in.

NIOS Results 2019: Link activated for NIOS Class 10, Class 12 Results

Even though NIOS Results 2019 for the October secondary and higher secondary exams were not declared today, a link was activated by NIOS on its official website. However, it will work only when NIOS Class 10, 12 Results will be announced.

NIOS Results 2019: How to check NIOS Class 10, 12 Result

Step 1: Visit official NIOS website -- results.nios.ac.in, nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Secondary and Higher Secondary Results'

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Your NIOS Class 10th, Class 12th Results for October Exam will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference