Nine killed, several injured in lightning strikes across Odisha amid thunderstorms Nine people, including six women and two minors, were killed in separate lightning strikes across Odisha amid severe thunderstorms on Friday.

Bhubaneswar:

At least nine people, including six women and two minors, lost their lives in separate lightning strike incidents across Odisha on Friday as severe thunderstorms swept through multiple districts, officials confirmed. Several others were injured during the weather-related tragedies.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a red warning was issued earlier in the day for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 60–70 kmph. The alert covered districts including Koraput, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Balasore, and Ganjam.

In Koraput district, three women from the same family were killed, and an elderly man was seriously injured in Paridiguda village under Laxmipur police limits. The victims had taken shelter in a makeshift hut while working in the fields when lightning struck. The deceased were identified as Brudhi Mandinga (60), her granddaughter Kasa Mandinga (18), and Ambika Kashi (35). A 65-year-old man, Hingu Mandinga, is undergoing treatment at the Lakshmipur Community Health Centre. Authorities assured that ex gratia will be provided to the victims' families under government norms.

In Jajpur district, two boys—Tare Hembrum (15) and Tukulu Chattar (12) from Burusahi village—died on the spot after lightning struck while they were standing on the verandah of a mud house during heavy rainfall in Dharmasala area. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the bodies for autopsy.

Ganjam district reported two more deaths. One victim was a Class 7 student, Om Prakash Pradhan, struck by lightning in Barida village of Kabisuryanagar tehsil. Another victim, a 23-year-old woman, was killed while collecting mangoes in Belaguntha area.

In Dhenkanal, 40-year-old Surushi Bishwal died after being struck by lightning in Kusumundia village under Dashipur panchayat.

A woman also lost her life in Gajapati district while unloading bricks from a tractor trailer in Mohana area.

Officials have urged residents to remain indoors during such weather conditions and follow safety guidelines to prevent further casualties.

(PTI inputs)