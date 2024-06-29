Assam: Nine detained in Gauhati University marksheet scam

Follow us on Image Source : GAUHATI UNIVERSITY (WEBSITE) Gauhati University

In connection with an alleged marksheet scam at Gauhati University, the Assam Police sources on Saturday confirmed that a total of nine arrests, including that of the prime accused, have been made in connection to the case.

The sources said, the arrests were made from various locations including Guwahati, Barpeta, and Dhubri, with the latest arrest occurring in Dhubri on Friday.

Significantly. that the scam first came to light after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press briefing in Barpeta on Thursday revealed shocking details about the same. He said, "Those responsible for running the computerised marksheet system take money and increase the marks. Even an operator can change the marks in the system used by GU. "

While, Sarma noted that the Barpeta police and CID are handling the case, maintaining confidentiality to ensure a smooth investigation, he further added that the prime accused, who is in charge of the firm responsible for the computerised marksheet system, has also been arrested. Further, the chief minister also expressed concerns that similar scams could be occurring in other universities.

Meanwhile, Barpeta police sources confirmed that the number of arrests rose to nine after a junior computer assistant at Dhubri Law College was apprehended on Friday.

It is pertinent to note that the scam was uncovered when Ganeshlal Choudhury College (GLC College) in Barpeta Road detected discrepancies in the marks of an undergraduate student. The student has also been arrested, along with several others from different parts of Barpeta.

