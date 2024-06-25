NIA files chargesheet against four people in 2023 ULFA(I) attack on Army camp in Assam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Attack on army camp in Assam: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted four accused, including a cadre of Myanmar-based banned terror outfit ULFA-I, in connection with the December 2023 attack on a military station in Assam.

According to the NIA statement, two motorcycle-borne cadres of the proscribed military outfit, ULFA (I), had lobbed grenades at the military station in Lichubari in Jorhat district on December 14, as part of a bigger conspiracy to target army establishments across the north-eastern state. It took place less than a month after a similar attack at an Army camp in Kakopathar in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Masterminded was Myanmar-based banned terror outfit ULFA-I

The entire conspiracy, encompassing both the attacks, had been masterminded from across the international border in Myanmar by ULFA-I self styled (SS) captain, identified as Abhijeet Gogoi alias Kanak Gogoi alias Rumel Asom alias Aicheng Asom alias Aishang Asom, along with ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom, the NIA said.

Another key conspirator behind these attacks was identified as the outfit’s SS Brigadier Arunudoy Dohutia alias Arunodoi Asom, it added.

The NIA investigations in the Jorhat case had led to the arrest of three accused identified as Biplab Baruah, Biraj Kachari and Achyut Gogoi. All three have been charge sheeted on Tuesday in a special NIA court in Guwahati along with SS Captain Aicheng Asom, who is still absconding. The four have been chargesheeted under relevant sections of IPC, UA (P) A and Explosives Substance Act.

NIA, which had taken over the Jorhat case from Assam Police as a connected offence with the Kakopathar Army Camp attack, had earlier filed a chargesheet against six accused in connection with the latter.

