Nimisha Priya case: Death sentence of Kerala nurse cancelled in Yemen, says Grand Mufti's office

Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who was facing the death penalty in Yemen after conviction in a murder case, has been granted a reprieve. Her death sentence has now been permanently cancelled. The information in this regard has been shared by Indian Grand Mufti, Kanthapuram AP Abubakker Muslaiyar’s office.

Earlier, the authorities in Yemen postponed Priya’s execution after diplomatic interventions.

"The death sentence of Nimisha Priya, which was previously suspended, has been overturned. A high-level meeting held in Sanaa decided to completely cancel the death sentence that was temporarily suspended earlier," ANI quoted the Grand Mufti's statement.

Diplomatic intervention and sentence reversal

Sheikh Abu Bakar Ahmad is a renowned Islamic scholar, widely respected for his deep knowledge of Sharia law. Though the title of "Grand Mufti" is unofficial in India, he is considered a significant figure among India’s Sunni Muslim community and is often referred to as the 10th Grand Mufti of India.

About Nimisha Priya case

Nimisha’s story began in 2018, when she was 18 years old. Born into a middle-class family, Nimisha completed her nursing education but could not secure a job in Kerala. She then learned about opportunities in Yemen, which at the time was relatively peaceful. At 19, she moved to Yemen and started working at a government hospital.

She married to an auto driver after returning to Kerala for sometime. The couple returned to Yemen and after some time the couple had a girl child. Due to financial difficulties and unrest in Yemen, Priya’s husband returned to India with their daughter.

Opening a clinic and the turn of events

Nimisha later decided to open her own medical clinic. Under Yemeni law, foreign nationals can only run a business if they partner with a local citizen. This led her to collaborate with Talal Abdo Mahdi, a Yemeni national she had met while working as a nurse.

In 2015, they launched a clinic together. However, things took a dark turn when Mahdi allegedly began abusing and manipulating Nimisha. He stole photos from her personal life and falsely claimed they were married. He began taking all the clinic’s earnings and even confiscated Nimisha’s passport.

Distraught over the events, Nimisha allegedly overdosed Mahdi with drugs, which led to his death.

She dismembered Mahdi’s body and hid the remains in a water tank before attempting to flee. She was arrested near Yemen’s border with Saudi Arabia about a month later.

In 2024, Nimisha was sentenced to death for Mahdi’s murder.

