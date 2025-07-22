Nimisha Priya case: Evangelist KA Paul claims Indian nurse's death sentence cancelled, to be released by Yemen The 38-year-old Indian national's execution was scheduled for July 16, but it was postponed following intervention of Indian officials. She is presently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

Evangelist and Founder of Global Peace Initiative Dr KA Paul on Tuesday claimed in a video message from Sanaa in Yemen that the death sentence to Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya has been cancelled after days and nights of extensive efforts by Yemeni and Indian leaders.

Dr Paul, in his video message, thanked Yemeni leaders for their "powerful and prayerful efforts".

Noting that the leaders worked round the clock by engaging in efforts day in night for the last ten days, Dr Paul said, "I want to thank all the leaders that is involved to make this a great success that Nimisha Priya death is cancelled. By God's grace, she will be released and taken to India. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi ji for preparing to send, your diplomats... and take Nimisha professionally, safely."

He also said that they can make logistics arrangements in conjunction with the Government of India for her safe repatriation from the Sanaa prison to Oman, Jeddah, Egypt, Iran or Turkiye.

MEA was in constant touch with the Yemeni authorities

Last week, during its weekly press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said it was in "constant touch with local authorities" in Yemen and was providing "all possible assistance" in the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Sanaa.

Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had informed that the MEA has appointed a lawyer to assist Priya's family in navigating the complex legal process in Yemen. This includes exploring options for clemency or pardon under Sharia law.

"This is a very sensitive matter and the government of India has been offering all possible assistance in the case. We have provided legal assistance and also appointed a lawyer to assist the family. We have also arranged for regular consular visits by her family and we are also in touch with the local authorities, as well as the family members to resolve this issue. This included concerted efforts in the recent few days to seek more time for the family of Ms Nimisha Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party. The local authorities in Yemen have postponed carrying out her sentence that was scheduled for July 16," said Jaiswal."

Who is Nimisha Priya?

Nimisha Priya, a 38-year-old nurse from Kollengode in Kerala’' Palakkad district, was convicted in 2017 for the murder of a Yemeni national. In 2020, she was sentenced to death by a Yemeni court, and her final appeal was rejected by the country’s Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023. She remains in custody in Sana’a, the capital city currently controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Priya was scheduled to be executed on Wednesday, July 16. However, Yemeni authorities postponed her execution following a fresh push by India to secure more time for a possible settlement with the victim’s family.

Priya’s mother, Premakumari, travelled to Yemen last year to plead for her daughter's release. A Sunni cleric from Kerala also reached out to prominent Yemeni religious scholars seeking intervention. Despite these efforts, obstacles persist due to Yemen's ongoing conflict and lack of formal diplomatic ties.

