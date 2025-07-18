Nimisha Priya case: Supreme Court sets next hearing on Aug 14, says 'govt doing utmost possible to save...' Nimisha Priya case: The 38-year-old Indian national's execution was scheduled for July 16, but it was postponed following intervention of Indian officials. She is presently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India on Friday (July 18) adjourned the hearing in the Nimisha Priya case to August 14, giving more time for diplomatic and legal efforts to prevent the execution of the Indian nurse, who remains on death row in Yemen. The postponement follows a reprieve from her scheduled execution on July 16, after Indian officials intervened.

SC observes govt's efforts, acknowledges limitations

During the proceedings, the bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted that the Government of India is doing whatever is "utmost possible" under the given circumstances. Attorney General R Venkataramani told the court that India has reached the furthest point it can diplomatically, given the complex situation in Yemen, a country deeply affected by civil unrest and geopolitical conflict.

Petitioner: Pardon first, blood money later

The petitioner informed the court that the immediate priority is to secure a pardon, after which the issue of “diyat” or blood money can be considered. However, earlier efforts to pay compensation to the victim’s family reportedly ran into complications, delaying negotiations.

Who is Nimisha Priya?

Nimisha Priya, a 38-year-old nurse from Kollengode in Kerala’s Palakkad district, was convicted in 2017 for the murder of a Yemeni national. In 2020, she was sentenced to death by a Yemeni court, and her final appeal was rejected by the country’s Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023. She remains in custody in Sana’a, the capital city currently controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Family and community efforts ongoing

Priya’s mother, Premakumari, travelled to Yemen last year to plead for her daughter's release. A Sunni cleric from Kerala also reached out to prominent Yemeni religious scholars seeking intervention. Despite these efforts, obstacles persist due to Yemen's ongoing conflict and lack of formal diplomatic ties.

Hope hinges on diplomatic channels

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea that urged the Centre to actively pursue diplomatic channels to rescue Priya. While the government maintains it is committed to saving Indian citizens abroad, officials reiterated that India's influence in Yemen is limited, especially under the current political conditions.

What’s next?

With the next hearing now set for August 14, all eyes will be on the Indian government’s ability to navigate sensitive diplomatic terrain and secure relief for Nimisha Priya before it's too late.