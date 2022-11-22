Tuesday, November 22, 2022
     
  4. New Delhi: Four students arrested for beating pregnant dog to death in New Friends Colony

Reported By : Jatin Sharma Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: November 22, 2022 8:33 IST
New Delhi: At least four students of Delhi's Don Bosco Technical Institute were arrested for beating a pregnant dog to death in New Friends Colony area.

A video purportedly showed the students thrashing the dog & later dragging her carcass. Police say the accused said they were bothered by the dog barking at them.

