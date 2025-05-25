NDA CMs conclave: PM Modi backs caste census, praises Operation Sindoor, focuses on growth, good governance PM Modi's NDA conclave emphasised caste census for inclusive growth, praised Operation Sindoor, and focused on good governance and national security.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a high-level meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers in the national capital, outlining his vision for inclusive development, national security, and good governance.

The day-long conclave brought together top leaders from NDA-ruled states to review governance priorities and discuss key national issues. The event saw the participation of nearly 19 Chief Ministers and 19 Deputy Chief Ministers, alongside senior Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President J.P. Nadda.

Caste census: A step toward inclusive growth

Sources reported that PM Modi endorsed the idea of a caste-based census, describing it as a significant step toward empowering marginalised and backward communities across sectors. He said the enumeration aligns with his government’s commitment to bring the underprivileged into the mainstream of development.

Echoing Modi’s views, BJP President J.P. Nadda clarified that while the NDA does not believe in caste-based politics, such a census would be instrumental in identifying and addressing inequalities in various regions.

The proposal supporting caste enumeration was tabled by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini and received widespread backing from other attendees.

Operation Sindoor praised as symbol of self-reliance

Another key highlight of the conference was a unanimous resolution praising the success of Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military operation that struck at terrorist elements. The resolution credited PM Modi’s leadership and reaffirmed the government’s strong support for the armed forces.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma moved the resolution, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seconded it. The statement noted that the operation had significantly boosted public morale and showcased the growing precision and capability of indigenous defense technologies.

“Operation Sindoor sent a strong message to terrorists and their sponsors,” the resolution read. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, our forces continue to act with courage and strategic precision.”

Governance milestones and state presentations

The conclave also focused on best practices from various NDA-ruled states. Several Chief Ministers gave presentations on flagship initiatives in areas such as health, education, infrastructure, and digital governance.

Leaders discussed preparations for upcoming national events, including:

The first anniversary of Modi 3.0 (his third consecutive term as Prime Minister),

The 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day (June 21), and

The 50th anniversary of “Loktantra Hatya Diwas”, marking the imposition of the Emergency in 1975.

Tribute to terror attack victims

Participants paid tribute to the victims of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, observing a moment of silence in their memory.

A unified push for development and security

The meeting underscored NDA’s collective focus on inclusive governance, national pride, and security preparedness. As the coalition prepares to celebrate a decade of continuous rule under PM Modi, Sunday's conclave aimed to set the tone for the months ahead, balancing political messaging with policy planning.

The event also reaffirmed the NDA's stance on moving beyond identity politics while ensuring that every citizen has access to opportunity, dignity, and security.