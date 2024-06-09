NCP's Praful Patel declines MoS berth in Modi 3.0 Cabinet, BJP says 'wait for remedial measures'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) NCP leader Parful Patel and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), part of the NDA alliance in Maharashtra, expressed disappointment over the proposed allocation of portfolio for the party in the new Modi government. The NCP was offered the position of Minister of State (MoS) with independent charge, which was regarded as a 'demotion' by party leader Praful Patel.

Praful Patel stated that the party had been notified about the allocation of a Minister of State with Independent charge position, which he perceived as a demotion considering his previous role as a Cabinet Minister in the earlier UPA Government.

However, he said that they have conveyed this concern to the BJP leadership, and they have assured them to wait for a few days as they will take remedial measures.

Patel said, "Last night we were informed that our party will get a Minister of State with independent charge...I was earlier a Cabinet Minister in the Union Government, so this will be a demotion for me. We have informed the BJP leadership and they have already told us to just wait for a few days, they will take remedial measures."

Ajit Pawar on cabinet berth

Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar emphasised that Praful Patel has served as a cabinet minister in the central government and we did not feel right in taking Minister of State with independent charge.

"Praful Patel has served as a cabinet minister in the central government and we did not feel right in taking Minister of State with independent charge. So we told them (BJP) that we are ready to wait for a few days, but we want a cabinet ministry. We are going to attend the swearing-in ceremony today."

He further said, "We have one Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha MP today, but in the next 2-3 months we will have a total of 3 members in the Rajya Sabha and our number of MPs in Parliament will be 4. So we said we should be given one (cabinet ministry) seat."

Devendra Fadnavis on NCP declined MoS offer

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Ajit Pawar-led NCP wanted a cabinet berth in the Narendra Modi government and declined an offer from the BJP of a minister of state (MoS) with independent charge.

"We had offered one berth of minister with independent charge to the NCP but it was insistent that (Rajya Sabha MP) Praful Patel's name be finalised. Due to his (Patel's) experience, the NCP believed he could not be made MoS with independent charge," he said.

"In a coalition government, a formula has to be drawn, which cannot be broken for one party. I can confidently say whenever cabinet expansion takes place, the (Union) government will consider the NCP. We did try to include NCP right now, but they insisted on cabinet portfolio," the senior BJP leader asserted.

(With agencies input)

