Modi Govt 3.0: List of probable candidates to be inducted in Cabinet

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Modi government 3.0, scheduled to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, there is growing anticipation over the division of ministerial berths among the NDA allies. While leaders like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are seen as certain candidates for top ministerial positions in the cabinet, the names of several other leaders from the NDA camps are also circulating.

According to sources, calls have been made to several leaders from the Nitish Kumar-led Janta Dal (United) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party. Sources mentioned that so far, calls have been made to JD (U) MP Ramnath Thakur, JDS MP HD Kumaraswamy, and TDP MPs Dr. P Chandrashekhar and Ram Mohan Naidu for ministerial positions.



Further, the sources added that LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, HAM supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLD's Jayan Choudhury are also likely to be sworn in as ministers for the Modi 3.0 government.

Moreover, the names of former chief ministers who have won the Lok Sabha polls, including Basavaraj Bommai, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Sarbananda Sonowal, are also being mentioned as strong contenders for joining the government. However, no official confirmation has been received so far.



List of other probable Ministers in Modi Cabinet 3.0



The sources mentioned that from the BJP camp, calls for assuming the ministerial positions in Modi 3.0 were made to Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Piyush Goyal, Giriraj Singh, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, George Kurian, Ravneet Singh Bittu, G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and CR Patil.

Further, among the NDA allies, calls were made to JD(U0 leader Lallan Singh, Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leaders Raksha Khadse and Prataprao Jadhav for assuming ministerial berths today.

This is a developing story. (More details will be added.)





