PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ahead of swearing-in ceremony | WATCH

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, to be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan today (June 9), PM-designate Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. PM-designate Narendra Modi along with BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri, arrived early morning at Rajghat, and offered their tributes.



Significantly, from Rajghat, the PM-designate then arrived at the Sadaiv Atal memorial and paid tributes to former Prime Minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is pertinent to note that ahead of his swearing-in ceremony in 2019 also, Narendra Modi visited "Sadaiv Atal" and "Rajghat", and extended tributes to the great leaders of the country.



Further, the PM-designate, today, along with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, and VCAS Air Vice Marshal Amar Preet Singh visted National War Memorial and laid wreath.



About swearing-in ceremony of Modi 3.0 Cabinet



Meanwhile, security preparations have been tightened ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Modi 3.0 government at Rashtrapati Bhawan.



