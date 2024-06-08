PM-designate Narendra Modi, Council of Ministers oath-taking on June 9: List of world leaders who will attend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the Modi government 3.0, the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday (June 8) elaborated on the names of international leaders set to attend the swearing-in ceremony to be held on June 9 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

In a statement released, the Ministry of External Affairs said that, keeping in line with the highest priority given to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision, India has cordially extended invitations to leaders from India's neighborhood and the Indian Ocean region as distinguished guests for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi and other council of ministers.

"President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, Vice President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Further, the Ministry added that in addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will also attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan the same evening.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that security measures have been tightened in the national capital ahead of the swearing-in ceremony to be held on June 9, 2024, at 7:15 pm.

The officials added, special arrangements have also been made for the visit of foreign dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony, including enhanced protocols at three designated hotels where the dignitaries will be staying. Moreover, in addition to on-ground security, Delhi Police has issued a public advisory announcing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi for two days.

Delhi Police, in an advisory posted on X (formerly Twitter), said, "With effect from 09.06.2024, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, or para-jumping from aircraft, etc., over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of the swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements, or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations by using them."

