President Droupadi Murmu invites Narendra Modi to form government at Centre

Image Source : X/@BJP4INDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and staked claim to form the government at the Centre. Following this, the President invited PM Modi, the leader of the NDA, to form the government. Narendra Modi is set to be sworn-in as the Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday (June 9) at 6 pm.

PM Modi pledges continued national progress

After meeting the President, PM Modi said that the NDA government has been given a chance for the third time by the people to serve to country. "I assure the people of the country that in the last two terms, the speed with which the country has moved forward, change is visible in every sector and for 25 crore people to move out of poverty is a proud moment for every India," he added.

India's global influence rising: PM Modi

During his tenure over the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that India has established itself as a global friend, or "Vishwabandhu," to the world. He emphasised that the nation is poised to reap significant benefits from this status, with the most substantial advantages beginning to manifest now. Expressing optimism about the future, PM Modi confidently predicted that the next five years will be extremely favorable for India within the global landscape. He underscored the country's growing influence and the positive impact it is set to make on the international stage in the coming years. "The world is going through many crises, many tensions, disasters...we Indians are fortunate that despite so many big crises, we are today known as the world's fastest-growing economy. We are also being praised in the world for growth," he added.

NDA elects PM Modi its leader

Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi was chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party, thus paving the way for him to become the Prime Minister for the third time. A meeting of the newly elected MPs was also held on at Parliament. The meeting held at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament building, the Prime Minister was welcomed with chants of 'Modi Modi'. As he arrived to join the meeing, the Prime Minister respectfully touched the Constitution of India with his forehead.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

It should be mentioned here that the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress emerged as the second largest party with 99 seats. The NDA has the majority number with 293 seats and is holding a parallel meeting on government formation. Meanwhile, the Opposition alliance has 234 seats. While the BJP on its own fell short of a majority, it may, as things stand, form the government on the back of its allies. With support from Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners, the NDA has crossed the halfway mark.

