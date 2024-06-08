President appoints Narendra Modi as PM-designate, swearing-in on June 9: 10-point cheat sheet

Follow us on Image Source : X/@RASHTRAPATIBHVN PM Modi met President Droupadi Murmu.

Days after the Lok Sabha election results, Friday (June 7) marked a day of celebration for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Narendra Modi was elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party, paving the way for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister. The joyous occasion was marked by drumbeats and fireworks among party workersin the national capital.

During a meeting held in the Central Hall of Parliament, Modi was elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, the BJP Parliamentary Party, and the BJP in the Lok Sabha. This gathering included not only NDA Members of Parliament (MPs) but also senior leaders from the alliance, including several Chief Ministers. The meeting was held at the central hall of old Parliament house.

Narendra Modi elected as NDA leader

At the meeting, Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh Proposed Narendra Modi's name as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party and the proposal was seconded by his party colleagues Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari as well as top NDA leaders. Singh also credited Modi for expanding the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and said this grouping is not a compulsion but a commitment for the BJP. After Shah, Gadkari also seconded the three proposals made by Singh to make Modi the leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha, of the NDA parliamentary party and the BJP parliamentary party. Senior NDA leaders, including H D Kumaraswamy, Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, also supported the resolutions.

What did NDA leader Nitish Kumar said?

Addressing the parliamentary meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Parliament here in the national capital, Kumar said that the country will progress under the leadership of Narendra Modi. "Agli baar jab aap aaiye toh kuch log jo idhar udhar jeet gaya hai, agli baar sab haarega. Humko poora bharosa hai (Those who have won this time will lose the next elections. I'm confident about it). They never worked for the nation. They never served the country. The country will progress under your (Modi) leadership" said Kumar. The JDU chief further in his remarks at the NDA meeeting affirmed his support towards Narendra Modi stating, "All the pending works of Bihar will be done. It is a very good thing that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you (PM Modi). You will be swearing in as the Prime Minister on Sunday, but I wanted you to do it today itself. Whenever you take the oath, we will be with you...We will all work together under your leadership."

What did NDA leader Chandrababu Naidu said?

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that Narendra Modi is the "right leader at the right time" for India as he affirmed TDP's support to the NDA. Naidu also proposed the name of Narendra Modi for the post of Prime Minister highlighting his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Viksit Bharat and urged to never miss the 'good opportunity for India.' "NDA govt under the leadership of PM Modi has taken initiatives in the last 10 years. Narendra Modi has a vision and a zeal, his execution is very perfect. He is executing all his policies with a true spirit. Today, India is having the right leader at the right time, and that is Narendra Modi. This is a very good opportunity for India, if you miss it now, we will miss forever. That is where we are having a wonderful opportunity," Naidu said while addressing the NDA MPs meeting at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament building.

PM Modi touches Constitution book to forehead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed and respectfully touched the Constitution of India with his forehead after he entered the Sanvidhan Sabha (Centre hall of Parliament) to attend the NDA meeting. PM Modi humbly greeted the newly elected MPs with folded hands and met the NDA allies' partners. In the meeting held at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament building, the Prime Minister was welcomed with chants of 'Modi Modi'.

What did Narendra Modi said?

After all alliance partners unanimously passed a resolution endorsing Narendra Modi, the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the Prime Minister said the NDA government will provide good governance and thanked people for giving him the opportunity to serve them again. Addressing the meeting of newly elected MPs of the alliance on Friday in Parliament, Prime Minister said, "The NDA government has given good governance to the country and in a way, just saying NDA becomes synonymous with good governance. Poor welfare and good governance have been paramount in the focus of all of us." He also vowed to continue his efforts towards consenus as he called the NDA the most successful alliance.

NDA leaders meet President Murmu

An NDA delegation, led by BJP chief JP Nadda called on President Murmu and presented a letter statting that Narendra Modi has been elected leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party. Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the President. The delegation included leaders like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Ashwini Vaishnaw, C.N. Manjunath, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), Sanjay Jha, Eknath Shinde, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Pawan Kalyan, Ajit Pawar, Anupriya Patel, Jayant Chaudhary, Joyanta Basumatary, Atul Bora, Indra Hang Subba, Sudesh Mahto, Chandra Prakash Choudhary, and Ramdas Athawale.

PM Modi meets senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi

After being elected as NDA leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met veteran BJP leader Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani at his residence. PM Modi greeted the veteran BJP leader. He also met senior party leader Murli Manohar Joshi at his residence. PM Modi presented bouquets to the two veteran BJP leaders. The meetings with two senior BJP leaders came ahead of PM Modi staking claim to form his third successive government.

President Murmu invites Narendra Modi to form govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and staked claim to form the government at the Centre. Following this, the President invited PM Modi, the leader of the NDA, to form the government. President Murmu also appointed Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister-designate under the provisions of Article 75 of the Indian Constitution. According to this article, the President is responsible for appointing the leader of the party or coalition that holds the majority in the Lok Sabha as the Prime Minister. After meeting the President, PM Modi said that the NDA government has been given a chance for the third time by the people to serve to country.

NDA partners hail PM Modi's leadership

After President Droupadi Murmu appointed NDA Parliamentary Party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister-designate, leaders of the BJP and those of its coalition partners congratulated him and said the country will scale "new heights" of progress under his leadership in the next five years. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu asserted that his party will remain part of the NDA and provide its complete support to the coalition government under Modi for nation building, fulfilling regional aspirations and formulation of public welfare schemes.

Narendra Modi's swearing in as PM on June 9

It should be noted here that Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and other members of the new council of ministers will take oath in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9. Several prominet world leaders are set to grace the occasion which is scheduled to take place at 7:15 pm. "The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 pm on June 09, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X. An NDA delegation also called on the President and a letter stating that Narendra Modi had been elected leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party was handed over to her.

ALSO READ: President Murmu feeds 'dahi-cheeni' to Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, see pic