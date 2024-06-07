President Murmu feeds 'dahi-cheeni' to Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : X/RASHTRAPATIBHVN PM-elect Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended a formal invitation to Narendra Modi to form the government at the Centre after he was selected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term on Sunday, June 9. In a traditional gesture, the President offered Modi 'dahi-cheeni' (sweet curd), which is considered auspicious in Indian culture, symbolising good luck and success for new ventures or important tasks.

President appoints Narendra Modi as PM-designate

President Murmu also appointed Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister-designate under the provisions of Article 75 of the Indian Constitution. According to this article, the President is responsible for appointing the leader of the party or coalition that holds the majority in the Lok Sabha as the Prime Minister. PM-designate Modi had called on President Murmu and staked the claim to form the government. He met the President after a meeting of leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, who elected him as the leader.

Swearing-in ceremony date and time

It should be noted here that Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and other members of the new council of ministers will take oath in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9. Several prominet world leaders are set to grace the occasion which is scheduled to take place at 7:15 pm. "The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 pm on June 09, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X. An NDA delegation also called on the President and a letter stating that Narendra Modi had been elected leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party was handed over to her.

PM Modi's address from forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan

Addressing the media in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Modi said he has been appointed as the Prime Minister-designate by the president. "The President has asked me to work as the Prime Minister-designate and informed me about the oath ceremony," he said and added that he has informed Murmu that they will be comfortable if the event is held on Sunday evening. Modi said the Rashtrapati Bhavan will work out the details of the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday, by when he would hand over the list of the Council of Ministers to the President.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress emerged as the second largest party with 99 seats. The NDA has the majority number with 293 seats and is holding a parallel meeting on government formation. Meanwhile, the Opposition alliance has 234 seats. While the BJP on its own fell short of a majority, it may, as things stand, form the government on the back of its allies. With support from Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners, the NDA has crossed the halfway mark.

