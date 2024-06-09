PM Modi swearing-in: Transgender community members, sanitation workers, labourers to attend oath ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi

PM Modi swearing-in: Members of the transgender community, labourers and sanitation workers have been extended invitations to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the new cabinet of ministers, as a gesture to seek their blessings.

Prior to the ceremony, BJP MP and former Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar hosted a felicitation event for members of the transgender community at his residence. Similarly, BJP MP and former Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat honoured sanitation workers in a separate event.

"This is a part of Prime Minister Modi's call of 'sabka saath sabka vishwas and sabha prayas'. Including people from the transgender community in the ceremony is to enhance the inclusivity message of the PM," Kumar told the media.

He further said that this is the first time that people from the transgender community are formally invited for the swearing-in ceremony. "These participants have made contribution in the empowerment of the transgender community," Kumar added.

Former union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated 90 labourers and 30 sanitation workers involved in the construction of new parliament building.

Sonam Kinnar from the UP BJP unit said she along with 50 members of the community have come here to give blessings to the new government. "We are saddened that PM Modi did not receive the number of seats as expected due to caste-based politics but we have full confidence in our PM and the situation will improve," she said.

Narendra Modi to take oath as PM

The stage is set for the Modi 3.0 government as Narendra Modi will take oath on Sunday. This will be his third straight term as prime minister of India. PM Modi will head a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own. The 73-year-old will be equalling the feat of the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

PM Modi will assume office as prime minister for a third consecutive term as the BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. In the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, 272 is the minimum majority figure. He is the second leader after first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to win a third consecutive term.

Foreign leaders in New Delhi for oath ceremony

Leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region are among the dignitaries and special invitees expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and his council of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 pm.

The Ministry of External Affairs sent invitations to various SouthEast nations including Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Nepal but it did not pass the same call to its immediate neighbour, Pakistan, for the event.

The Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is among several foreign leaders from South Asian countries, including Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina and Maldives' Mohamed Muizzu, to attend PM-designate Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony will witness the presence of prominent figures from the business world, including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Anand Piramal, Gautam Adani, accompanied by his wife Priti Adani, and his brother Rajesh Adani. Additionally, Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor are expected to grace the occasion with their presence. Former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid is also slated to attend the ceremony.

