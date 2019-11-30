Image Source : FILE Two naxals were killed in encounter between naxals and C-60 commandos in Maharashtra (Representational image)

Two Naxals were killed in an encounter between Naxals and C-60 commandos of police, in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Saturday. The encounter took place at Abujmad in Gadchiroli, when Naxals were in preparations of the Peoples Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week, which the Maoists observe from December 2 to 8.

Anti-Naxal Operations commandos entered the camp of Naxals and destroyed the camp in the operation.

Meanwhile, the identity of the slain Naxals is to be confirmed. Commandos came upon Naxals' training camp where preparations were underway for PLGA week, he said.

The Naxals opened fire on the commandos, leading to an hour-long gun battle, he said. After Naxals fled from the spot, the C-60 team conducted a search operation, during which bodies of two Naxals were found.

Two Naxals were killed in counter-firing by the C-60 commandos. Four firearms, ammunition like blasting material, detonators, pressure bombs, wiring, battery were recovered from the spot along with sizable quantities of food staples such as rice and dal.

The commandos have destroyed a camp where at least 80 naxals were undergoing training.

(With inputs from PTI)