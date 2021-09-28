Tuesday, September 28, 2021
     
'How can he be angry with me...': Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Sidhu's resignation

Addressing a presser, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said, "I have my confidence in Sidhu, if needed I shall call him... but there is no difference. How can he be angry with me."

New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2021 16:49 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi addresses a
Image Source : PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi addresses a press conference.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said there is no difference between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu, after the latter resigned from party's state unit chief, in a letter addressed to party supremo Sonia Gandhi.

Addressing a presser, Charanjit Singh Channi said, "I have my confidence in Sidhu, if needed I shall call him... but there is no difference. How can he be angry with me..."

Speaking further on the Punjab Congress crisis, Channi said, "it will be settled if he is upset...though he is not upset with me..."

"Koi gal nahi... (it wouldn't be an issue)" Captain Sahab (referring to Amarinder Singh) has been our CM, no problem... He must have gone there (Delhi) to discuss Punjab issues, Channi said on Captain leaving for Delhi to reportedly meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The political situation in the Punjab Congress on Tuesday once again took a dramatic turn after Sidhu resigned from the post.

The development has come after Punjab Congress appointed Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister a few days ago.

Speculations were doing the rounds that after Captain Amarinder Singh's exist as Punjab Chief Minister, the Congress would appoint Sidhu as CM, but it didn't happen. Instead, Dalit-Sikh leader Charanjit Singh Channi was given the top post and it seems this move by the party made Sidhu angry, therefore, he resigned from the post.

In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab."

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he further said.

