'No intention of hurting religious sentiments,' says expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal

Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta expelled Jindal,who was Delhi BJP media cell head, for allegedly expressing views on social media that vitiate communal harmony.

New Delhi Published on: June 05, 2022 17:30 IST
Jindal said he had tweeted asking a question to those attacking and insulting Hindu deities and it was not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

 

Expelled for expressing his views on social media from BJP, Naveen Kumar Jindal on Sunday said that his remarks were not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta expelled Jindal,who was Delhi BJP media cell head, for allegedly expressing views on social media that vitiate communal harmony.

Kumar had come under attack on social media over his tweet referring to the Prophet Mohammad on June 1. He told PTI that he was unaware of being expelled from the BJP and was yet to receive any letter from the state president.

Jindal said he had tweeted asking a question to those attacking and insulting Hindu deities and it was not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

Gupta in his letter said Jindal's opinion was contradictory to the party's original ideology. "You have worked against the party's ideology and policies," said the letter. Gupta said Jindal's primary membership of the BJP was terminated with immediate effect and he was expelled from the party. 

