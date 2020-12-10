No ego, ready to discuss all issues with open mind: Govt reassures farmers over farm laws

Image Source : INDIA TV The government addressed a presser to explain in detail about its proposal to farmers over their concerns on new farm laws.

As farmers continue to protest against new farm laws and remain adamant on their demand of repealing the laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday addressed farmers' concerns and mentioned the advantages of the three new farm laws that will benefit farmers and help increase their income. The Centre on Wednesday had sent a draft proposal to the farmers regarding their concerns about the new farm laws, however, it was rejected by the farmers who once again pitched for repealing the laws. The Union Minister on Thursday once again explained in detail about the government's proposal to the farmers and said there was no ego as the Centre was ready to discuss issues with an open mind.

Govt reassures farmers amid protest against new farm laws | Key points

The government wanted to liberate the farmers of the shackles of mandi so that they could sell their produce anywhere, to anyone, at his own price, outside the purview of mandi, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

We sent a proposal to farmers. They wanted that laws be repealed. We are of the stand that government is ready for open-minded discussions on provisions they have an objection against. Laws don't affect APMCs or MSP. We tried to explain this to farmers.

During the talks, many said that farm laws are invalid as agriculture is State subject and Centre can't frame these laws. We clarified, we have the right to make laws on trade and explained it to them. APMC and MSP are not affected by it.

It is being projected that the land of farmers will be occupied by industrialists. Contract farming has been going on for long in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka but there has never been such experience. Still, we have already made provision in the Act that agreement under these laws will only be between processors and farmers' produce. There is no provision for any lease or agreement over farmers' land.

There will be no impact on APMC, mandi system at all due to the new farm laws.

The entire country has witnessed that Swaminathan Commission report came in 2006, the recommendation about MSP at 1.5 times cost of production remained pending till Modi government implemented it.

Law provides that if farmer and processor enter into an agreement and the type of crops is such that some infrastructure has to be set up on the farmer's land, then the processor will dismantle his infrastructure from thereafter the agreement concludes.

If the processor doesn't do it, then the owner of that infrastructure will be the farmer himself. This has been provided in the law.

