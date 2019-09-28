Modi's historic visit to US has given India new aura on world stage: Amit Shah

Image Source : FILE Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi back to the country, saying his "historic visit" to the US has given India a "new aura on world stage".

Shah, who is also the BJP president, said Modi's leadership is a beacon of hope for 'New India', which is full of possibilities.

"I join millions of Indians in welcoming PM @narendramodi, after a historic US visit, which has given India a new aura on the world stage. His leadership is a beacon of hope for #NewIndia, which is full of possibilities. He is a leader India waited for so long. #IndiasPrideModi," Shah tweeted.

The prime minister returned here on Saturday night from his trip to the US where he addressed the UN General Assembly and several events, including the "Howdy Modi!" diaspora gathering.

He also had multiple bilateral meetings with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

The BJP organised a grand welcome for the prime minister outside the Palam Technical Area where thousands of party workers gathered.

