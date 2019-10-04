Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express halted for over 4 hours after engine catches fire

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Engine of Nandigram Express catches fire

The engine of Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express caught fire on Thursday after which the train was halted for more than four hours at Deulgaon Avchar village in Parbhani district of Maharashtra. The incident was reported while the Nandigram Express was travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai via Aurangabad.

The train, which had two diesel engines attached was supposed to reach Aurangabad at 9.30 pm, but at around 8 pm one of the engines caught fire, halting its movement for over four hours, Railway Pravasi Sena head and volunteer Santosh Somani said.

It took almost two hours to bring the fire in control, he said.

The engine was going to be used for leading a goods train from Manmad back towards Aurangabad, Somani said.

The train moved towards Aurangabad from Ranjani at around 12 am, he said.

