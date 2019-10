Image Source : FILE Mumbai suburban train services hit as coach derails

Suburban train services were briefly affected as a local train coach derailed between Kings Circle and Mahim stations on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the CSMT-Bandra route where a Bandra-bound train derailed at around 11.30 am. The wheel of the front trolley of a coach derailed. There are no reports of anyone sustaining injuries in the incident.

