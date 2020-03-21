Saturday, March 21, 2020
     
COVID-19 Fallout: Nagpur bans people from venturing out, says violation will invoke jail

Nagpur Updated on: March 21, 2020 11:43 IST
Nagpur has imposed a complete lockdown in wake of COVID-19 outbreak. The city administration is going to slap the Epidemic Disease Act of 1897. 

COVID-19 Fallout: The Nagpur administration has ordered people to not move out on roads as a preventive step to stop the spread of coronavirus. Those who violate the order will face a month in jail, as the state has invoked sections of Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Maharashtra has so far 63 coronavirus positive cases, highest in India. The Uddhav Thackeray government on Friday announced lockdown in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad till March 31 as an immediate measure to control further spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. The essential services and public transport will continue to run in the four cities.  

