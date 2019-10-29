Nagaland State Lottery 2019: Dear kali puja bumper result to be out at 4:30 pm, Check list of winners inside

Image Source : FILE Nagaland State Lottery 2019: Dear kali puja bumper result

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2019: Dear kali puja bumper lottery result to be out at 4:30 pm, Check results here

The results of Dear kali puja bumper to be out at 4:30 pm. Candidates waiting eagerly for the results and trying their luck can witness their shining destiny soon. They can check the complete list of the winners of Nagaland State Lottery Result 2019 Lottery Dear kali puja bumper here.

The Government of Nagaland conducts the Dear Kali Puja Bumper Lottery which offers a first prize of Rs 2 crore for a ticket price of Rs 1,000. The draw takes place in October each year. Tickets are available in five series, A, B, C, D and E

Nagaland lottery is considered to be one of the best investment schemes of state, giving many people the opportunity to win without any risk. It is conducted by the state government and that is why it is one of the safe modes to win prizes.

The 2019 drawing of this Dear Kali Puja Bumper lottery will take place on October 29, i.e., today, with the numbers being drawn at 4:30 pm.

This year the jackpot prize is Rs 2 crore, with a second prize winner receiving Rs 10 lakhs. There will be 50 third prizes of Rs 9,000 each and 350 fourth prizes of Rs 5000 each. Tickets for the 2019 Diwali Bumper cost Rs 200/- each.

Nagaland State Lottery 2019 | How and where to check Dear kali puja bumper lottery result

1. Visit the Nagaland lottery official website-- nagalandlotteries.in

2. At 4:30 pm, the list of winners will be displayed on the website's homepage

3. Tally your Dear kali puja bumper ticket number with the winner's list provided

