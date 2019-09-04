Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
Kerala State Lottery Results 2019: The Kerala Lottery Department has announced the result of Akshaya AK-411 on the official website i.e., keralalotteries.com shortly. Read on to know more about the lottery.

New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2019 15:26 IST
Kerala State Lottery 2019: Akshaya AK-411 results out; check list of winners inside

Kerala State Lottery Results 2019: The Kerala Lottery Department has announced the result of Akshaya AK-411. The Akshaya AK-411 result has been announced at 3 PM at Gorrkhy Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvanthapuram. The first prize winner got Rs 60 lakh in Akshaya AK-411 lottery.

The results are available on the official website of the Kerala lottery department i.e., keralalotteries.com.

The department also gave the consolation prize money of Rs 8,000 to participants. 

Kerala State Lottery Results 2019 | Here's how to check 

Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

On the homepage, Click on 'Lottery Result'.
A list of lottery result appears on the screen
Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result
Click on 'View'.
The list of winners will be displayed on the screen

Kerala State Lottery Results 2019 | Direct link to check the list of winners

Kerala State Lottery 2019: Winners of Akshaya Akshaya AK-411 lottery (To be activated soon)

